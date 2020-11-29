HCU Medical Officer Booked In DA Case

Hyderabad Central University (HCU) Chief Medical Officer (CMO) D. Ravindra Kumar and his wife P. Sujatha have been booked by the Central Bureau Of Investigation(CBI) under a disproportionate assets case. According to the reports, Dr. Ravindra Kumar purchased properties not only on his name but also in his wife Sujatha's name. She worked as a teacher in HCU campus school from 2014 to 2019.

CBI alleged that Kumar amassed the assets while working as the CMO between 2014 and 2019. The investigation reports said that the couple owned assets worth Rs 3.22 crore at the beginning of 2014 and it increased to Rs 9.04 crore by the end of 2019. The total assets and expenditure were Rs 7.65 crores, while the income earned by Kumar was 3.79 crore during the relevant period.

The CBI FIR mentioned 19 different immovable properties across Hyderabad and Medak between 2014 to 2019. The case was registered under section 120B of the Indian Penal code, section 13(2) r/w, and section 13 (1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.