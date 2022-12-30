HYDERABAD: The rise in extramarital affairs and the crime related to such relations have been on the rise and continue unabated. One such incident came to light six months later after the wife of the deceased revealed the details to her friend about how she had her husband attacked. The crime took place at Hayathnagar in the city limits of Hyderabad in the state of Telangana.

As per reports the victim Sankar Goud and his wife Rajitha were TSRTC bus conductors residing in Hayathnagar. While Shankar was with the Kukatpally Bus Depot and Rajitha was working at Hayathnagar Depot-1. She met Rajkumar who was working as an RTC constable in the same depot where Rajitha worked. What started as a friendship turned into an extra-marital affair between them.

Seeing a change in his wife's behavior, Sankar suspected something amiss and also got to know that Rajkumar was coming home in his absence, He scolded Rajitha and told her to mend her ways. She hatched a plan with Rajkumar to eliminate her husband whom she saw as an obstruction to her relationship with her paramour.

On the night of 7th March this year, Sankar was returning home from duty. Rajkumar and his two friends waylaid and attacked him causing grievous injuries. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Rajitha meanwhile complained to the police that her husband was attacked by unknown persons. After examining the CCTV footage, the police could not trace who the accused were.

Meanwhile, though Sankar survived the attack, he was bedridden due to the injuries sustained in the attack. Three months later, he died of a heart attack.

As there was no suspicion regarding his death, Rajihta later revealed the matter regarding the attack on her husband with her close friend recently. Her friend in turn told her brother, who was a close friend of Sankar Goud's brother. He immediately informed him about the attack and Sankar' Goud's brother then approached the police.

The police re-opened the case and took Rajkumar into custody. After questioning Rajkumar confessed and explained that the reason behind the attack was his affair with Rajitha which she had planned. The police registered a case of murder under Section 307 of IPC. Rajkumar, his accomplices Neeraj and Umakanth were arrested. Meanwhile, Rajitha went absconding and the Police launched a search to trace her whereabouts.

