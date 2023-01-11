Chandigarh: A self-styled godman Jalebi Baba, alias Billu Ram, was sentenced to 14-year jail for sexually abusing about 100 women by a fast-track court in Haryana on Wednesday.

Fast Track Court judge Balwant Singh had convicted Billu Ram on January 5 and the quantum of punishment was pronounced today. The Fatehabad district court-cum-Fast Track Court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict.

Jalebi Baba was booked under various sections of the IPC and POCSP Act in July 2018 when one of his acquaintances alleged that Baba had raped her inside a temple, as per Hindustan Times report.

The self-styled godman would drug women to rape them and he would also make videos of the act to blackmail his victims for money by threatening to make videos public. As per reports, the police recovered 120 such clips during its investigation.

