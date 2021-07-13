Haryana: Provocative Speech at Mahapanchayat Lands Jamia Shooter in Trouble

Jamia shooter was arrested by the Haryana Police and sent to judicial custody. Rambhakt Gopal, who shot at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors near Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University last year, was held for making a provocative speech at a maha panchayat in Pataudi town.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the man earlier for his remarks at the event, said Varun Singla, the Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Gopal was charged under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

The mahapanchayat was organized on July 4, reportedly to discuss the need for a population control law and ‘love jihad’. In purported videos of his speech, the man said: “When mullahs (a pejorative term for Muslims) is stabbed, they will scream the name of Ram.”

Drawing cheers from the crowd, the man issued a threat to those with a terrorist mindset. When he opened fire at the crowd last year, he was reported to be 17. So, the Juvenile Justice Board sent him to 28-day protective custody at a correctional facility in January.