Haryana: 500 Huts Reduced To Ashes in Massive Fire Mishap

Fire personnel evacuated residents from the huts. It took them about five hours to control the fire. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, they received a call about the incident at 2.08 am. They suspected that the fire incident took place due to an illegal electric supply which caused short-circuit in the area and it spread rapidly to other huts. Soon the entire area was engulfed in flames.

I.S. Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer said, around 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and soon brought the situation under control in five hours. “There was some property loss to residents but no death or injuries were caused. The residents are daily wage labourers working at building construction sites,” he said.

“Timely rescue operation led by the fire personnel saved hundreds of lives. Hundreds of people are living in illegal huts erected by local residents on a 4-5-acre land at Nathupur village for the last several years. These two-storey huts are covered with plastic covers, tarpaulin sheets, wood and bamboo. These materials were another reason for the fire to spread across the area very rapidly,” Kayshap added.