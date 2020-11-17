Happy Ending: Kidnapped Guntur Boy Gowtham Rescued By Suryapet Police, Reunited With Family

A five-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Bhagat Singh Nagar in Suryapet district on November 14 was rescued by the police on Sunday. According to police, the boy was kidnapped from the area around 8 pm on Saturday when he had gone out to buy some stuff from a nearby shop.

P Gowtham, 5, son of truck driver Mahesh and his wife Nagalakshmi from Bhagat Singh Nagar in Suryapet left the house around 8 pm on Saturday. "In the evening we purchased crackers and I dropped him home. Later in the night he went to a store nearby on his cycle and bought oil and matchboxes. As he did not return home in 10 minutes, my wife went in search of him and his cycle was found nearby," Mahesh said. Soon after his parents realised that the boy went missing, they filed a complaint at Suryapeta II Town Police Station. A case was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, at around 5 am on Sunday, one of the accused took the boy to Hyderabad in a bus while the other two accused called the boy's father from different places using different phone numbers and demanded ₹10 lakh ransom. Later, the accused agreed to release the boy for ₹ 7 lakh, SP Bhaskaran said. One of the accused was caught when he came to collect the demanded ransom money. Then, the boy was rescued from the kidnappers and was handed over to his parents. The other kidnappers were also arrested from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, he added.