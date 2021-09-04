Hanamkonda Couple Set Man on Fire For Demanding Chit Fund Money

A woman and her husband set a man on fire at Ashoka Chowrasta in Hanamkonda on Friday. Another person who tried to rescue him also sustained injuries. Both the injured were taken to a nearby hospital by the locals who further informed the police.

As per the police, Raju, who runs a cell phone shop at Ashoka Chowrasta in Hanamkonda, subscribed to a chit worth Rs 5 lakh through an agent Ganesh. Later, when Raju needed money, the management delayed paying the money. Raju went to the chit fund company’s branch and created a scene on Thursday.

Following this incident, the chit fund company staff reprimanded Ganesh for not convincing Raju to wait for some more time to take the money. Frustrated Ganesh took his wife and had gone to Raju’s shop and allegedly pour petrol on him and set him ablaze.

The fire also broke out in the shop erupting the flames. Meanwhile, Rangaiah, a nearby pan shop owner also sustained injuries.

Police registered an attempt to murder case against the couple. Hanamkonda Inspector Venumadhav said, ”We were trying to catch the accused and his wife who escaped from the scene immediately after the blaze.”