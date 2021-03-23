Gwalior Road Mishap: 13 People Killed In Bus–Auto Collision

At least 13 people lost their lives after a collision between a bus and an auto in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Tuesday morning. The head-on collision took place in Purani Chhawani area. According to the police, the bus was on its way to Morena when the mishap occurred.

The deceased included 12 women and the driver of the auto-rickshaw. While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

‘The accident happened around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an 'Anganwadi Kendra' were returning home after work,’ said Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi.

ग्वालियर में बस और ऑटो में टक्कर से हुए भीषण हादसे में कई अनमोल जिंदगियों के असमय काल कवलित होने से बहुत दुःख पहुंचा है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान और परिजनों को यह वज्रपात सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ॐ शांति! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 23, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the Gwalior accident.

