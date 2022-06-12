Gwalior Girl Gangraped by Friends, Act Live Streamed to Friends on Phone

A shocking case has come to light in Gwalior. Two teenagers raped a minor girl in Gwalior. They also streamed scenes of sexual assault to their friend live. As per reports, the girl was being repeated raped for over a year now. However, the girl was threatened saying they would post her photos and videos on social media if she told anyone about the matter.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the victim was engaged to another man. The accused, who thought it was a scam, sent a video of the rape to the man. And the marriage was annulled. The girl's parents have lodged a complaint with the Jhansi Road police over the injustice done to their daughter. The girl stated that she was taken to a hotel on June 2, 2021 and sexually abused.

They later shared the photos and videos of the act on social media. They also threatened to kill her father and brother if the matter came to light. The Police, who registered a case on Friday, launched a probe into the case. He said the accused were absconding and a hunt was on to find the culprits.