HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old Intermediate student hanged himself in a classroom at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Gurukula College, in Gowlidoddi here on Friday night. Gachibowli police have registered a case under 174 (suspicious death) under the CrPC after he allegedly wrote in a suicide note that he was sexually harassed.

As per Gachibowli CI Gone Suresh’s information, the victim named Vamsikrishna (17) was the second son of Lingaram Lakshman and Suvarna who hailed from Charakonda village in Nagarkurnool district. He was studying 1st-year Intermediate (BPC) and had returned to the college hostel on January 31st after the college located in Gowlidoddi reopened on February 2nd after the COVID pandemic.

On Friday night he went to sleep in his hostel room at 10 PM. Apparently, he had taken his friend’s watch and set the alarm at 12:30 PM. The boy was absent for the usual morning exercise drill at 5 PM the next day.

At 6:30 PM when his classmates went in search of him they found one of the classrooms locked. When they broke open the doors they saw Vamsi hanging from the roof of the classroom. They immediately called the college administration, and they sent the body for post mortem to Osmania Hospital.

The police found two suicide notes, wherein one of them mentioned that he was sexually harassed. He mentioned that he was under pressure as he could not disclose this either to them, the teachers, or his friends, and was taking this extreme step and sought their forgiveness. In another letter he is said to have written that he had not asked God for anything and that he was unable to fulfill his wish and that he was suffering from Blood cancer, CI Suresh said. The letters were written in both Telugu and English.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents were informed about the incident and rushed to Hyderabad along with their relatives. They raised protests against the college administration that they were told at 6 Am on Saturday that the boy was not feeling well. But when they had come there they were told about his suicide, the boy’s father lamented. He questioned the college authorities as to what the staff was doing when the boy had left the hostel and went into the classroom which was far off. He also asked as to how could they send the body for post mortem even before they arrived, which raised many doubts about his death.

The Gurukula College Principal Satyanarayana said that Vamsi Krishna was a bright student and he would have gone into the classroom and committed suicide while everyone was asleep. CI Suresh said that they would investigate the matter of sexual assault and verify whether the suicide notes were written by Vamsi Krishna or not.

