Gurugram: Cab Driver Rapes Woman, Threatens To Kill Her if Reported to Police

A cab driver was arrested for reportedly abusing a woman who worked for an apparel brand in a renowned mall on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road on the pretext of giving her a ride, said police.

As per police details, the woman, who lives in Delhi, was on her way back home on Wednesday night when the incident occurred.

A woman hailed a cab on MG Road near a bus stop, and the driver urged her to take the front seat. "She was asked to leave the back seats for other passengers by the driver. He raped her in the taxi after parking the car in a remote area," said Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

The police said the cab driver dropped her off at the Aya Nagar boundary. On Thursday, the woman approached the DLF Phase-2 police station and filed a complaint.

In her complaint, she said that the driver abused her and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported to the police.

The woman left her workplace around 8 p.m. and boarded the cab around 8.15 p.m., according to Boken. The driver returned her handbag and phone, which she used to call her husband before leaving.

Based on her complaint, a medical examination was performed and a case was filed at the DLF Phase-2 police station against the cab driver.