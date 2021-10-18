Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Lifer in Murder Case

Chandigarh: After nearly 20 years, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda, and four others were sentenced to life in jail for the murder of manager Ranjit Singh. The other four include Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh, Sabdil, and Krishan Lal.

As it was reported, that there was a sixth accused in this case who died about a year ago. All five were convicted guilty earlier this month by a special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula. They were given life imprisonment.

Not just that, all the convicts will have to a certain amount of fine. Ram Rahim will also have to pay a punishment fine of Rs. 31 lakh. The other convicts will also have to pay fines: Abdil will have to pay 1.5 lakh, Krishnan and Jasbir will each have to pay 1.25 lakh, and Avtar will have to pay 75,000. Out of the total fine, around fifty percent of it will be given to Ranjit Singh's family.

Rahim, who has been held at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak district since 2017 for raping two of his devote followers, appeared in court through video conference while the rest of the accused were present in person. In Panchkula and Sirsa, police had beefed up security in anticipation of probable violence following the court's decision.

Ranjit Singh, the sect's manager and also a member, was murdered in 2002 as he was the witness against Rahim’s crimes. Singh was killed for his alleged role in the distribution of an anonymous letter that gave detail on how Ram Rahim sexually mistreated women. Rahim's crimes also include the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.