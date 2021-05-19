GUNTUR: Arundelpet police in Guntur city arrested two people on Tuesday, for posting objectionable and fake videos on the ruling YSRCP in social media through a YouTube Channel under the name CBN Army.

As per reports, Maddineni Mahesh who is the coordinator for CBN Army allegedly shared a post on social media against YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. Guntur Urban SP Ammi Reddy said that a person named Maddineni Mahesh was taken into custody for illegally using the social media platform.

Madineni Venkata Mahesh Babu from Ghantavaripalayam, Shavalyapuram mandal here, was a Software Engineer in Hyderabad. He was managing the CBN Army YouTube channel for the TDP social. Mahesh who studied M.Sc. in Digital Multimedia was currently living in Gurunanak Colony in Vijayawada.

Mulpuri Srisai Kalyan from Jawaharpet of Machilipatnam was working under Mahesh to manage the platform.

Based on a complaint lodged by YSRCP youth leader Panuganti Chaitanya, Arandalpet police registered a case under various sections on April 24, that the two men had morphed Vijayasai Reddy's photos, with a voice-over and posted such videos which were insulting to his reputation and the reputation of the government.

Mahesh and Sai Kalyan were arrested on Tuesday in Chandramouli Nagar after they were tracked on the basis of mobile signals.

Also Read: Guntur Medical Board Finds No Injuries on Raghurama Krishnam Raju