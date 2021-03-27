Guntur Woman Kills Husband By Setting Him On Fire, Extra-marital Affair Suspected

In a tragic incident, a wife killed her husband by setting him on fire in Guntur district. According to the police, Chenchayya and Annamma from Petlurivaripalem of Narsaraopeta Mandal got married some years ago. After observing some change in Annamma’s behavior Chenchayya questioned her. Since then, they used to quarrel frequently.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, the wife poured petrol on her husband and set him on fire when nobody was at home. Locals responded and took him to the hospital after Chenchayya shouted loudly. Additional Junior Civil Judge recorded a statement before Chenchayya's death. It is learned that his wife intentionally tried to kill him.

Chenchayya, who was critically injured, was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for better treatment. He died on Friday while receiving treatment there. Police registered a case and are investigating the incident. It is suspected that Chenchayya was killed as Annamma has an extramarital affair.