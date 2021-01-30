Guntur Woman Gangraped By Husband And His Friends After Force-feeding Liquor

Guntur: Violence against women does not stop here. The woman did not even have protection in her home. No matter how strict laws are enacted by the governments, the harassment against women continues. His husband, along with friends, made a vicious attack on his captive wife. A housewife has lodged a complaint with the Guntur City Hall Police Station alleging that her husband and his friends gang-raped her.

According to police, a woman from AT Agrahara married a man from Bangalore seven years ago. For some time they were happily married and everything went smoothly. However, the couple has been separated for years due to rivalries. However, a few days ago, the husband came to Guntur and went to the house of his wife's relatives. There was a commotion in the order of speaking. He then complained to the police that he had been assaulted.

Then on the 17th of this month, the wife went to her husband to ask him to take her back to stay with him, but there the husband was drinking. And then he forcefully raped her with his friends taking turns.

She complained to the police that she was gang-raped by her husband along with his friends. CI Mallikarjuna Rao said that a case has been registered and is being investigated on the complaint lodged by the victim.