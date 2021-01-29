Guntur: Village Volunteer Dies After Locals Attack: Read To Know Why?

Guntur: The atrocity took place in the Guntur district. Nambala Nagraj, a 21-year-old village volunteer from old Uppalapadu of Noojandla Mandal, died.

While seriously wounded in an attack by locals, He was rushed to Vinukonda government hospital. As his condition turned critical he was then moved to Narasaraopet hospital. There the doctors examined and pronounced him dead on arrival.

According to locals, the attack took place after an altercation with a young woman. Nagraj was accused of behaving indecently towards the girl. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

According to the victim's family members, the local people Parvathayya and Kondayya's family members are against Nagraj and are said to have attacked him. And he is said to have died in the attack.

Before he died, the victim told about everything that had happened at the village at Vinukonda hospital. While he was asleep they had come in the doors secretly and attacked him. He told that due to a misunderstanding with a woman, he was attacked. The attack on the volunteer, and his immediate death, caused a stir locally.