GUNTUR: Hate crime against women continues unabated in the country, and in another horrifying incident, a man slit the throat of a student of dentistry on Monday morning, after she refused to marry him. The incident took place in Takkellapdu village at Pedakakani Mandal in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports the deceased identified as Tapaswi (20), was a native of Krishnapuram village in Vuyyur at Krishna district and was a third year BDS student in Vijayawada. She had met the accused Gnaneshwar, a software engineer on Instagram around two years ago, and since they both were from the same district continued to speak to each other. They fell in love and decided to get married. They spoke to their parents also who agreed to the marriage. However, differences cropped up between them a few months ago and she decided to call off the marriage. She started avoiding him and also refused to take Gnaneshwar's calls. It is said that the accused was forcing the girl to marry him despite Tapaswi calling off the wedding.

The girl was staying with her friend at Takkellapdu. On Monday morning, the accused who knew her whereabouts came to her room and got into an altercation with her over calling off the marriage. He had allegedly come in a preplanned manner to kill her and take his life as well.

He slit her throat with a surgical blade and tried to inflict injuries on his hand. When the girl started shouting, her roommate came out and was horrified to see her in that state. She called out for help and locals rushed to the house and shifted Tapaswi to a nearby hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. Gnaneshwar who tried to lock himself in the house, was later overpowered and caught by the locals on Monday night and handed over to the police.

He was later taken into custody for questioning. Police state that his injuries were not life-threatening and his condition was fine. The accused was working as a software engineer in Hyderabad and recently moved to Vijayawada. The girl’s parents who stay in Mumbai were informed about the incident. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended at Tapsaswi’s grandparent's house in Krishnapuram village.

