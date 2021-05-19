Guntur: Shop Owner Rapes Worker After Mixing Sedatives in Her Drink

Guntur: A young woman from Ponnur in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, a student pursuing her first year of engineering. The college was forced to close due to a lockdown. She is currently employed at a store, earning Rs 5,000 per month, with the intention of staying at home.

Going into details, the owner of the store mixed drugs in a cold drink and made the girl drink it and when there was no one else at the store, raped her while she was unconscious.

The employer misled the young woman working with him and ruined her life by raping her. The woman told her parents she had been raped after she recovered from the intoxication. They then filed a report with the Ponnur Urban Police Department.