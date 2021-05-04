Guntur: Relatives Blackmail Woman With Nude Tape For Money, Drive Her To Suicide

GUNTUR: A married woman who was forced to commit suicide, died on Sunday, revealed details as to why she took this extreme step. As per reports the married woman named Balimidi Lakshmithirupatamma (32), a resident of Ponnur 17th ward in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh said that a few of her relatives had videotaped her in the nude, while she was bathing and started blackmailing her for money. They threatened to leak the video if she didn't give them the money. What was also bizarre was that not only were they demanding money, but they were also pestering her to die. All this was revealed in her statement to her family and the victim also had taken a selfie video about who was blackmailing her.

Apparently, they demanded lakhs of rupees but still wanted more. Unable to cope with the harassment, she committed suicide by swallowing sleeping pills at her home on the first of this month. She took a selfie video before committing suicide and explained the whole issue.

Srinivasa Rao, her husband who went out to work returned. When his wife did not open the door for a long time, he immediately informed his in-laws and relatives by phone. Together they broke open the door and took her to a private hospital in Guntur for treatment. She regained consciousness after being treated by doctors and told her family members as to why she attempted suicide and also said that her phone had the selfie video of her explaining the details and people involved. However, Lakshmithirupatamma died on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Her husband Srinivasa Rao lodged a complaint with the police seeking legal action against Annavari Srinivasa Rao, Konkipudi Suresh, Nagalakshmi, Suryareddy, Harish, Konkipudi Lakshmi Tirupatamma for causing the death of his wife.

A case was registered and is being investigated further, said CI Sarath Babu.

When Guntur District Collector Vivek Yadav came to inspect the Nidubrolu government hospital on Monday, Lakshmi Tirupatamma's husband and relatives met him and demanded justice, which is when the case came to light.

