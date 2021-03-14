Guntur: Police Seize 5.7 Kg Gold, Gutka During Vehicle Check

The police have intensified checks at the Andhra Pradesh borders. Every vehicle was being inspected with a view of seizing illicit alcohol, money or gold being smuggled into the state. During a recent check conducted at pondugala check-post in Guntur district, police found gold weighing about 5.7 kgs.

The police estimated the value of gold to be Rs 2.50 crore. Three persons were travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada with the precious metal in a car. Police is said to have seized the gold despite the fact that they have bills of purchasing the gold.

"The bills have been sent to the IT and Commercial Tax authorities for confirmation. Clearance is yet to come. If the bills are found to be correct, then the gold will be handed over to them. Otherwise, a case will be registered against them," the police said.

On the other hand, while police stopped a truck, they found prohibited gutka in it. The truck was coming from Bidar of Karnataka to Vinukonda area of Guntur district. A total of 40 bags of Gutka valuing Rs 7 lakhs were seized by the police. A case has been registered against the truck occupants and they were arrested.

