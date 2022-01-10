GUNTUR: In a major breakthrough the Guntur Police nabbed a notorious criminal gang involved in several robberies and rape cases including the sensational Paladugu rape case which had rocked Guntur districts.

Guntur rural district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Gunni, Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez, along with Rural ASPs NVS Murthy (Crime) and Y Rishanth Reddy (Admin) disclosed the details at the Rural District Police Office, to the media.

Speaking to the media Vishal Gunni said that cracking the case was a tough task as the offenders managed to escape the watchful eyes of the police for several months. They would work as agricultural labourers during the day and committed crimes at night and would steer clear of main areas and roads to avoid being detected by CCTV cameras. The offenders left no clues in the crime spot. While revealing their modus operandi, the SP said that they avoided human settlements and would move only on foot. They would rob couples who travel on motorcycles on lonely roads, and some of the gang members have also committed gang rape. All the offenders were relatives and residents of Kurnool district who moved to Guntur.

Initially, the six members of the gang led by one Akula Lingiaah alias Pedda Lingiah of Nandyal in Kurnool district were arrested, while another two were on the run. A.Lingamayya, D.Obulesu, D.Lingamayya, a resident of Chintukuru, D.Hanumanthu, a resident of Panyam town and D.Venkanna, a resident of Nemalikunta village in Mahanadiroddu Yanadi Sangam colony of Nandyala town in Kurnool district were arrested on the 9th hill in Changhijkhanrapeta village. Police seized Rs1.73 lakh worth gold/silver property, sticks, knives, and hammers from them. Main accused Lingaiah's brothers-in-law Dasari Jammula, Sunkanna, Obulesu, China Lingaiah, and their relatives Ankanna, Chenchumekala Hanumanthulu were the other members of the gang.

In one case of robbery, the gang waylaid two motorcycles at Lingaraopalem road and beat the victims, and robbed gold and cash from the victims.

A day later at Solasa road, they robbed cash and ornaments from the victims traveling on bikes. They also committed a robbery near Edlapadu.

The SP said that during interrogation, the offenders confessed that they were involved in the robbery and gang rape case near Medikonduru.

They admitted that they robbed a couple going from Paladugu to Guntur-Sattenapalli road. They waylaid the couple who were on a motorcycle. They beat the husband and tied him up. After robbing the gold ornaments from the victims, they raped the female victim.

They were joined by another three members Dasari Jammulu, Dasari Ankanna, and Chenchumekala. The gang of seven went to Kondaveedu hills on December 6 and stayed there till evening. In the early hours of dawn, they came down and attacked a couple on Boyapalem –Lingaraopalem road before looting gold and cash from the victims.

On the next day, they reached to Changiskhanpet-Solasa route and attacked victims going on two motorcycles and robbed cash and gold ornaments. They shared the stolen property among themselves and gave it to one Indla Ramana to sell the property.

The SP said that they had to keep watch on their movements for months together and after receiving credible information that the accused were moving near Kondaveedu they formed special teams to comb the entire area. After seeing the police, the accused tried to escape but were finally caught in the hills near Changiskhanpet village.

The Guntur Police also arrested Indla Ramana who is the receiver of stolen property in the three cases. Cases were booked under sections 341, 342, 395, 323, 324 r/w 34 of the IPC and Sec 27 of the Arms Act. They were shifted to Chilakaluripet AJCJ court for remand. (With inputs from TOI)

