Guntur: A nursing student filed a complaint that she lost Rs 16.40 lakh to cyber criminals when she tried to sell her kidney for Rs 7 crore after seeing an online advertisement. She did this to repay the money that she had withdrawn from her father’s bank account. The matter came to light after the girl and her father approached the Guntur police during a Spandana grievance programme conducted by District SP K Arif Hafeez on Monday and sought their help.

As per reports the girl who hailed from Phirangipuram Mandal of Guntur district was studying intermediate in Hyderabad and staying in a hostel. According to the details mentioned in the complaint, her father kept Rs.20 lakh in the bank for the construction of his house. Without the father's knowledge, she spent Rs. 2 lakh from the money in that account by paying herself through PhonePay.

However, fearing that her father would reprimand her if he found out that she had spent Rs.2 lakhs, she decided to earn the money herself and return it to her father. While surfing the Internet she found an advertisement on YouTube on February 26 this year that said that if one donates a kidney, they would be paid Rs.7 crore. Falling for the ad she clicked on the link and spoke to two people online and through WhatsApp. The fraudsters told the young woman that they would pay Rs.3.50 crores before the surgery and Rs.3.50 crores after the surgery. However, they made her transfer Rs 16 lakh towards taxes and police verification costs as it was a huge amount.

She was made to believe that they had opened an account in a corporate bank in Chennai in her father's name and deposited Rs.3.50 crores. After that, the girl paid Rs.16.40 lakh in installments through an online transfer. However, she changed her mind and asked for her money back sensing something was amiss. The fraudsters advised her to come to Delhi to collect the cash. She went to Delhi by flight on October 8 but came back as the address proved to be a fake one. Meanwhile, the victim’s father found out about cash withdrawal of Rs 16 lakh in November and asked his daughter about the same.

Fearing that her father would scold her if he found out about the fraud, she fled from her hostel in Hyderabad and hid in her friend's house at Jaggayyapeta in NTR District. When he filed a complaint with the district police about his daughter's disappearance, she was traced to her friend's house and handed over to her father. The girl then told her father about the whole episode. They filed a complaint at the Phirangipuram police station. They also submitted a petition to District SP Arif Hafeez, seeking to speed up the investigation process.

Also Read: Srikalahasthi: Woman Decamps With Devotee’s Gold, Cash After Giving Him Sedative