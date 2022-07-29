GUNTUR: An NRI software engineer named Karnati Satish Babu (47) alsia Sathish Kumar, was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly luring and marrying five women in the State.

According to police Satish and his parents were from Krosuru mandal of Guntur and settled at Guntupalli in Vijayawada. He was working in a software company in Washington DC and was also a Green Card Holder.

The police acted on a complaint by one of the victims named Sri Lakshmi from Ravindranagar of Guntur district who had married the accused on June 16. The victim had seen him chatting with a woman named Lavanya on the phone. When she questioned him he told her that he was also married to Lavanya, much to her shock. But when she threatened to complain to the police the accused warned her that he had shot obscene videos of her and threatened to upload them online. He even took Rs 10 lakhs from her and started physically and mentally harassing her. She finally went to the Guntur Disha police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

She told the police that Satish and Sri Lakshmi moved to Hyderabad after marriage and were staying in the KBHP colony in a rented house. Satish had also asked her to apply for a home loan worth Rs 80 lakh. On receipt of the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the interrogation, Satish revealed that he had married four women before marrying Sri Lakshmi. Interestingly all these marriages were held in the presence of Satish Babu's parents and his father was also arrested by the Disha police He also told the police that he was divorced from his first wife in 2017 and from his third wife in 2020. His third wife lodged a complaint in 2019 and his fourth wife filed a complaint in 2021 with the police after knowing that he married them without securing a divorce from his earlier partners. Guntur Disha police produced them before the court which sent them to 14 days of judicial remand. The police are also investigating the role of a few people who played a key role in those weddings and whether the accused had cheated more women and indulged in extortion. As Satish Babu had a Green Card, it is reported that the police have filed a petition to have his passport seized.

This is the second such case reported in the Telugu states, the latest being reported last week where a man was accused of marrying and cheating 13 women in the Telugu States in the past four years was finally arrested.

