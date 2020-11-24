GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Disha police on Monday, arrested a man who was making money by posting obscene clips and nude videos of his wife on social media platforms.The patterns came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with the Guntur police earlier. Police arrested the accused and seized two cellphones and a laptop from him. Guntur SP RN Ammireddy revealed the details at a press conference held on Monday.

Bontha Vamsikanth Reddy, a native of Giddaluru, Prakasam District, worked for some time in the cargo division of Saudi Airlines in Hyderabad. He quit his job there and moved to Yeti Agraharam in Guntur with his wife six years ago. He ran a courier point business for some time and suffered losses. After that he was jobless and soon his parents started harassing the victim for additional dowry for him to run a new business.

In June this year Vamsikanth took nude videos of his wife on his cell phone and uploaded them online under a user name called ''Darling'' on YouTube. The SP revealed shocking facts that not only was he uploading her videos, he was also live streaming her obscene pictures for Rs 300 through a 'live streaming' app.

A man named Bachchu Shivashankar from Gandhinagar, Guntur bought the video and downloaded it. Later the accused started talking to his friend named Santosh from Tekkali on WhatsApp, asking him to engage in a relationship with his wife. Since then, Santosh starting making obscene phone calls to the victim. Meanwhile she found out that there were nude videos of her on YouTube and after duly confirming her husband's role in this whole racket she directly went to the Guntur SP's office and filed a complaint.

The case was entrusted to a Disha DSP to handle the investigation. After gathering evidence with the support of the technical department Vamsikanth Reddy was arrested. Shivashankar, who had downloaded the videos along with him, was also arrested. Further action will be taken based on the forensic reports, SP Ammireddy said. The accused parents will also be arrested based on their role and a history sheet would be opened against the main accused, he said.

Disha DSP K Supraja and her team would be given a cash reward for resolving the case deftly, he said.