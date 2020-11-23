Guntur Man Live Streams Wife's Nude Videos For Money

GUNTUR: Shocking facts came to light in the case where a man was found to be taking nude videos of his wife without her knowledge and uploaded them online on different websites. The case which had come to light when the victim from Yeti Agraharam, at Patnam Bazaar area in Guntur registered a complaint with the police against her husband after she got to know that he was uploading her nude videos online.

However, during the course of interrogation, the husband revealed shocking facts that not only was he uploading her videos, he was also live streaming her obscene pictures for money through a 'live streaming' app.

The IT officials are now verifying as to how many people have watched these videos and other details.

It is learned that the accused had allotted a time for live streaming and at the appointed time he would show her live videos after the money was paid by men.

Guntur police are said to have detained a few people who paid for the videos and are questioning them.

Guntur Urban senior officials have taken up the case seriously, and are working along with the IT core department and technical experts to investigate facts on how the accused was using technology to post such videos on social media.