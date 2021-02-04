Guntur Man Kills His Sleeping Wife Suspecting Extra-Marital Affair

Guntur: There are daily incidents of husbands harassing their wives with suspicion everywhere. Husbands also continue to suspect wives who they have been dating for years. They keep committing atrocities without thinking about the future of their children.

One such incident recently took place in the Guntur district. A man who fell in love and got married to his wife of 17 years expressed suspicion over the wife's actions. He also allegedly harassed his wife, who had been with him for 17 years. The incident, which took place in the Bapatla area of Guntur district, has caused a stir locally. The full details of the incident are as follows.

Palimineni Satyanarayanareddy, a former resident of Bapatla town in Guntur district, fell in love with a woman named Divya from the same area and married her 17 years ago. They also have two children. He had been suspicious of his wife for years. Conflicts were going on between them over the same issue. After the elders of the community intervened also it did not solve all of their problems. The quarrels between them began again.

During this ongoing situation, the wife was sleeping at home on Monday at midnight. The husband noticed that his wife was fast asleep and smashed her head with a rock. He later fled the house, ignoring her severe bleeding.

The neighbors heard her screams and came to her rescue. She was rushed to Guntur Government Hospital. She died on Wednesday while receiving treatment. Her body was autopsied and handed over to the family members. The funeral was also held on Wednesday. Police, who have registered a case against the husband over the incident, and are on the lookout for him.