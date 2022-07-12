Guntur: Harassment by Loan Apps Agents Drives Married Woman To Suicide

GUNTUR: In the latest case of harassment by loan app operators from the State of Andhra Pradesh, a married woman committed suicide in Guntur district on Monday.

As per reports in Sakshi, Bandapalli Pratyusha of Chinnakakani village of Mangalagiri Mandal in the district had taken a loan of Rs.20,000 from Indian Bulls and Rupex Loan Apps. For a loan of Rs.20,000, the loan apps managers charged heavy interest and they collected Rs. 2 lakhs from her. However, they said that she still owned money and as per their usual methods the cybercriminals threatened to call her relatives and tell them about her loan if she did not pay up. They also sent her obscene messages on WhatsApp and threatened to post her private photos on social media.

Unable to bear their harassment, Pratyusha committed suicide by hanging herself with her saree on the Flexi hoarding frame on top of the house she was staying.

The victim also sent a selfie video to her parents and husband before taking the drastic step. Pratyusha's husband filed a complaint at the Mangalagiri Police Station. Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act and are investigating the matter,

