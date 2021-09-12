GUNTUR: Police launched a manhunt for the suspects in the gang-rape case of a woman which happened on Wednesday evening. Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police K Arif Hafeez said that as per the victim’s statement, four persons were said to be involved in the crime in which a 26-year-old woman was raped. The victim and her husband were on their way home in Sattenapalli after attending a family function at Medikonduru on a two-wheeler. They were waylaid and attacked by the miscreants after they put logs on the road to stop them. Later they beat up the husband and tied him up to a tree. They dragged the woman into the agricultural fields nearby and raped her in turns and later threatened them to not disclose the crime to anyone. They stole the woman’s jewelry, cash, and bike. The victims managed to reach Sattenapalli police station in the night and lodged a complaint

The woman was sent to the Government General Hospital in Guntur for treatment and was said to be stable now. Police teams, dog squad, forensic experts visited the crime scene to collect clues.

About 70 workers working in the newly constructed cold storage in the Paladugu crossroads area have already been questioned. Some of the workers were stated to be from Odisha, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts of AP. People with a previous criminal history are also being questioned.

Reports state that eight people are in police custody and are being questioned for the past three days. Police are also keenly examining CC Footage in the surrounding areas.

Also Read: Hyderabad: French Woman Killed By Adopted Daughter and Friends