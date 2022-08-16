Guntur: Four Friends Killed In Tragic Road Accident Near Prathipadu

GUNTUR: In tragic incident, four friends who were on their way to Arunachalam were killed in a road accident in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening.

According to Prathipadu police, the four friends– two boys and two girls – were going towards Chilakaluripeta on NH-16 when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry at Tummalapalem village. While three were killed on the spot, another succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The lorry had been stopped on the road kerb after one of its tyres went flat. The car in which they were coming from Vijayawada rammed into the lorry from behind, killing the occupants," a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Chukka Gautham Reddy (26) of Buradavari Street, One town Fish Market, Vijayawada, Vadapally Anantha Padmanabha Chaitanya Pawan (25) of Jagannathapuram Colony, Kakinada, Piridhi Soumika (25) of Deshapatrunipalem, Pendurthi Mandal, Visakhapatnam. The fourth girl Pavani who was grievously injured was taken to the Hospital in a 108 ambulance, but she died on the way.

They belonged to the 2014- 19 batch and completed their degree in architecture from Varaha College of Architecture and Planning, Visakhapatnam. The four of them had started from Vijayawada to proceed towards Arunachalam when the accident occurred . The Prathipadu police have registered a case and launched an investigation.