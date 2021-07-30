GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, six workers were charred to death in their sleep in Guntur district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

As per reports, the deceased were identified as residents of Raigadh from Odisha state and were working at an aquafarm in Lankevani Dibba in Repalle mandal in the district. Police rushed to the spot on being alerted of the accident by locals and started an investigation.

Preliminary investigation suggested that they died of electrocution, but electricity department officials stated that it was not due to a short circuit after checking the place. It was later deduced that the fire was probably caused due to a mosquito coil kept on a bleaching powder (calcium oxychloride) bag which was lit at night and this might have led to the fire mishap. The six workers were sleeping in the same room in a makeshift tin shed meant for the use of the workers. The bags which were in the room caught fire and the six workers died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Repalle Government Hospital for postmortem and a case was registered.

Meanwhile, family members and relatives of the victims rushed to the spot in large numbers. Guntur district Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said an inquiry would be held into the incident based on the forensic report. The SP said the aqua farm owner and supervisors were detained and being investigated.

