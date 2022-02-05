Guntur: Birthday Celebrations Turn Tragic, 3 Dead In Bike Accident

GUNTUR: Birthday celebrations turned tragic for three young men on Saturday when the bike they were traveling met with a ghastly road accident in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The three students were killed on the spot when their bike crashed into an electricity pole on the side of the road. The accident took place at Krishnayapalem in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district.

The dead were identified as residents of Penumaka. After receiving information from the locals the Mangalagiri police reached the accident site. The bodies were later shifted to Mangalagiri hospital for postmortem.

The police are examining how the accident has happened, whether they were overspeeding and lost control or if they were hit by a speeding vehicle. Mangalagiri police said that a case has been registered and is being investigated. Further details regarding the accident are yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Hyderabad First-timers Caught Selling Ganja, Hash Oil, MDMA Pills