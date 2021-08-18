GUNTUR: Startling revelations came to the fore after the accused was taken into custody by the police in Guntur in relation to the broad daylight murder of a third-year engineering student on the 15th of August. As per reports, the murder was a preplanned one and the accused Kunchala Sasikrishna had conducted a recce a day before the murder which he revealed during police interrogation.

N Ramya the victim was introduced to Sasikrishna on Instagram in January this year and slowly became friends.However, when she met him in person, things were different. He then started harassing her to love him. She started maintaining distance from him and slowly distanced herself from him. Ramya also blacklisted his number and blocked him from Instagram as the accused started threatening her. He went to Ramya's hometown in Chilumuru in April and had an altercation with her regarding this.

On the 14th of this month, Sasikrishna went to her St Mary’s College in Budampadu to check whether Ramya was coming to college or not. He came with his friend on a two-wheeler and was waiting at a distance from the college gates. Ramya noticed this as she was getting off the bus and rushed into the college premises in fear along with her friend. In the evening he went to college with two friends but Ramya had left as the college ended by noon.

Sasikrishna borrowed a knife from his friend. He called Ramya on the 15th morning when she had come to Kakani Road to get tiffin at that time. He entered into an argument and even snatched her phone. She went back to give breakfast and when she came back for her phone, he tried to force her onto his bike. In the altercation that ensued, she pushed him aside and took her phone. That was when he grabbed her hand and took out the knife and stabbed her multiple times even as the onlookers came rushing forward raising an alarm.

National Women's Commission letter to DGP on Ramya's murder

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) after taking cognisance of the incident, directed the AP DGP to conduct an impartial inquiry into the murder case. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to the DGP on Tuesday to this effect. In a Twitter message, she said that attacks on women were increasing, and urged the DGP to take appropriate measures regarding their security.

