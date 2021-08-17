GUNTUR: Disturbing traits of the mindset of Kunchala Sasikrishna, the prime accused in the recent murder case of B tech student were revealed. DIG Rajasekhar Babu explained the details of Ramya's murder case at a media conference on Monday, where the accused was also presented.

He said that it was unfortunate that the girl was killed and opined that people should be more vigilant about making contacts on social media. He also revealed that Sasikrishna was introduced to Ramya through Instagram around six months ago.

The accused who was in his twenties was a school dropout and did odd jobs for work, but was mostly unemployed and also displayed behavioural issues. His parents have separated a long time ago and his father Guravayya was into the business of selling fish in Guntur. Sasikrishna’s mother Bhulaxmi lived in Gollapadu in Muppalla mandal in the district and he was on talking terms with both of them though.

He was said to be a very moody person and would not talk much with others. Sasikrishna was also known to indulge in petty fights and on Saturday night was allegedly involved in stealing fuel from a tractor. He was caught by the local villagers and roughed up for this. Police are also questioning two of his close friends about his relationship with the victim and whether anybody provoked Sasikrishna to murder the girl.

After meeting her on Instagram, the boy started pestering her and had threatened to kill Ramya if she did not love him. She started avoiding the young man and had even blocked his number on her phone. This had infuriated him further and is said to have killed her out of anger as he felt rejected.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the boy starts dragging the girl across and suddenly whips out a knife and indiscriminately stabs her multiple times, even as onlookers come running forward and shouting at him.

The boy who fled from the scene was later caught in the fields at Pamidipadu near Narsaraopeta. After seeing the cops he jumped into a canal there and tried to flee. However, police along with locals caught the boy who then tried to injure himself on the neck with a knife in a bid to escape from the police. He was taken to the Narsaraopeta hospital and treated for minor wounds and brought to Guntur and sent to remand.

The DGP stated that the police department could not prevent such crimes and asked the citizens to be vigilant and prevent them such crimes. The girl had apparently not informed her parents about the boy harassing her and neither had she downloaded the DISHA App for her safety.

He said that it was unfortunate that nobody came forward to stop the crime as it was happening. The DIG said that instructions would be given to carry out a campaign to prevent young women and girls from falling into the social media trap. DIG Rajasekhar Babu lauded the police personnel who caught the accused within hours of the crime and assured that the accused would be severely punished.

