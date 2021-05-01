Gujarat: Massive Fire At Covid Hospital Ward Claims 18 Lives

At least 18 Covid patients were killed in the fire accident that occurred at Bharuch Welfare Hospital at 1 am is on Saturday in Gujarat. There were around 50 other patients at the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the Covid-19 ward. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said.

Bharuch SP Rajendrasinha Chudasama said, “12 patients in the Covid ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke, it is not clear about the remaining six died in the Hospital or while being shifted to other hospitals.” The cause of the fire, which was controlled in an hour, is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The SP feared that casualties may go up. The Covid-19 designated hospital run by a trust is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, around 190 km from the state capital Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Bengaluru Bus Stands Crowded as Workers Decide to Visit Hometown Over Lockdown