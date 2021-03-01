Gujarat Girl Ayesha's Last Conversation With Parents is Heart Wrenching

A 23-year-old Gujarat woman, Ayesha ended her life by jumping into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. Before taking this serious step, she recorded a video message and has forwarded it to her family members and husband. The last message given by the woman was so touching. The video of Ayesha is going viral on social media and many are expressing their grief over the suicide of Ayesha.

Another video of girl calling her parents and telling that she is going to end her life by jumping into Sabarmati river is also heart wrenching. Here is the video, just give a look at it. In the video, father of Ayesha was pleading his daughter not to take any extreme step. Later, he gives the phone to her mother and she also requested her not to commit suicide. In the call recording, Ayesha was crying and said that she was vexed up with all the things going on in her life.

Its so painful to listen...

Ayesha's father Liaquat Ali speaking to India Today said that, "However, since marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry from her. I gave them some money but their greed increased. A few months ago, Arif sent Ayesha back to my place after a fight. He also stopped talking to her over the phone. Unable to bear the pain, she decided to kill herself."