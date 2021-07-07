Gudur Lovers Suicide Case: Accused Planned Murder With Two Others

NELLORE: Police have cracked the alleged suicide case of a couple in Gudur town where the girl had died and the boy was recovering at the Government Hospital. As per reports, the Gudur Police have confirmed that Venkatesh was the one who killed the girl in a planned manner as she broke up with him.Two others who were stated to be friends were also arrested by the police for their role in the conspiracy.

ASP Vekantaratnam on Wednesday revealed the details leading to the girl’s murder which the accused tried to portray as a suicide pact between them. The victim and the accused used to be in a relationship but the girl has started distancing herself from him for the past two months and stopped talking to him.

Enraged over her not talking to him, the accused conducted a recce along with Tejaswini's classmates Shiva and Prithviraj and conspired to kill her.

They broke into her house, after which the accused first stabbed Tejaswini on the neck repeatedly and then strangulated her using a towel to ensure that she died before hanging her from the fan. Later Venkatesh too attempted suicide by hanging himself but was rescued and taken to hospital in a critical condition. Venkatesh, Prithviraj, and Shiva were arrested and a bike, a sword, and three cell phones were seized from them.

File Pic of The victim's parents

Police have booked a case under Section 302 of IPC (murder) at Gudur police station. Venkatesh, who was in a critical condition but is now stable and recovering at a government hospital, would be arrested as soon as he is discharged from the hospital. The girl’s father had also stated that she had stopped talking to the boy, but he was constantly troubling her. He had also expressed his doubts after seeing the wounds on the girl’s neck and the postmortem reports also revealed the same.

