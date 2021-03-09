Groom Calls Off Wedding For Want Of More Dowry, Bride's Family in Distress

Hyderabad: Everything was ready for the wedding. The entire venue was buzzing with relatives and friends. But the groom had disappeared from the wedding venue. All the relatives were shocked to find out the reason.

Wedding is treated as a festival in India. And that is why many people make weddings a huge celebration event with their friends and family. Wedding celebrations start a few days in advance. But what if these celebrations are stopped suddenly because of the groom's disappearance due to less dowry?

One such incident took place in Hyderabad. The incident happened at the 'Patha Basthi' area in which the groom disappeared from the wedding venue.

Reports state that the groom left the wedding venue because he wanted more dowry and he did not get it.

The bride's parents and relatives have lodged a complaint with the police.

The police rushed to the scene and have now started investigating to find the whereabouts of the groom. The locals and relatives were also shocked when their would-be son-in-law asked for a higher amount of dowry.

Dowry Helpline: If any person demands, directly or indirectly, from the parents or other relatives or guardian of a bride or bridegroom, as the case may be, any dowry, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than six months, but which may extend to two years and with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees. Call the police immediately.

Now, dial 181, Telangana has a new helpline for anything related to women's welfare, be it issues including sexual harassment, immoral trafficking, stalking, domestic violence, or dowry harassment among others.