GUNTUR: A Dalit Sarpanch filed a criminal case under the SC-ST Atrocities Act against the husband of the Upa Sarpanch accusing him of abusing her in the name of caste and also threatening to kill her on Friday.

As per details the victim Prathipati Mariarani from Andhra Colony won as the Sarpanch in Gottipadu in Guntur district in the panchayat elections held last year. The TDP-backed candidate Mukunda Shivaranjani was elected as the deputy sarpanch.

Ever since the elections, there has been a battle for supremacy between the Sarpanch and Upa Sarpanch and their communities This led to several disputes between them related to official matters within the Panchayat office.

The Upa Sarpanch's husband Nimmagadda Srikanth was abusing her in the name of caste ever since she took over as Sarpanch. Srikanth and Panchayat Junior Assitant Rammurthy were pressurizing Mariarani to sign on blank cheques recently, to which she refused. Upset that she refused they started abusing her and even threatened to kill her. When she complained to the village elders about his abuse and threats, Srikanth apologized in front of them and promised not to interfere in the Panchayat affairs again.

Soon after that, he started abusing her for complaining to the village elders and making him apologize to her. He abused her by her caste name and said that she was not fit to be in the sarpanch chair. Srikanth also threatened that she would be killed if she did not do as she was told.

Unable to bear the harassment anymore Mariarani on Friday went to the local police station and filed a complaint againt Srikanth and the junior assistant Rammurthy stating that there was a threat to her and her husband’s life and that he was also abusing her in the name of her caste.

SI Pratap Kumar said that an SC-ST Atrocities Act was registered againt the duo as per the complaint of the Sarpanch.

