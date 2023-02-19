Goa Police Detain 11 Persons for Keeping Two Hyderabad Residents Hostage

Panaji: Goa police have rescued two Hyderabad residents and detained 11 people for allegedly abducting two persons and demanding ransom to release the hostages, the police said on Sunday.

Nidhi Valsan, Superintendent of Police (North) Goa told reporters that an FIR was registered after the two persons went missing in Hyderabad. Based on the information from Hyderabad police, two persons from Hyderabad who were kept hostage here, were rescued safely, Valsan said. The police official said all the accused would be wounded over to the Hyderabad police for further investigation in the case.

According to the official, there was a dispute between the accused and complainant Jayram Kumar over the mining trade. The accused called two of Jayram’s employees to Goa to settle the issue. However, once the employees reached Goa, the accused took them hostage and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore from Jayram for their release.

