Goa police have arrested four people after a video of an attack on members of a Delhi family who were on a vacation in Goa surfaced on social media. The police said a few assailants carrying sharp weapons attacked the Delhi tourists at Anjuna beach earlier this month.

The police identified the accused persons with the help of CCTV footage and arrested Royston Reginaldo Dias allies Roshan, Nyron Reginaldo Dias, Joseph Alex Lobo, and Kashinath Vishvor Agarqadekae.

The Delhi family claimed one person was seriously injured after they were attacked with swords and knives by locals. The police have slapped murder charges against the accused and also initiated a preliminary inquiry against the investigating officer as he allegedly went soft on the attackers.

The reports suggested that Aswini Kumar Chandrani (47) from Delhi was badly injured after the ‘gang residents’ of Arjuna beach pounced on him with belts, baseball bat, knife and sword at around 5 pm on March 5.

Meanwhile, the chief minister Pramod Sawant said ‘any illegal act in the tourism business won’t be tolerated’.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Air Hostess Falls Off from Building’s Balcony, Techie Boyfriend Held