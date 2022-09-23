Goa Hotel Owner John D'Souza Arrested By Hyderabad Cops In Drugs Case

GOA/HYDERABAD: A team of Hyderabad police and Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) arrested the owner of a restaurant at Anjuna in Goa, in an alleged drugs case that is connected to the drugs bust in Osmania University Police Station limits. As per sources John Steven D'Souza, who owns the Hill Top restaurant at Anjuna and is said to be a kingpin and mastermind behind drugs being supplied to various states from Goa, was arrested along with one Tukaram Salgaonkar on Wednesday.

Steve’s name had come during the interrogation of Goa-based alleged drug Peddler Pritesh Narayan Borkar by the H- NEW who was picked up from Hyderabad with Ecstasy Pills, LSD Blots and MDMA at Habsiguda under Osmania University PS limits recently.

John is also said to be one of the accused in connection with the murder case of the Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phoghat who was allegedly administered drinks laced with drugs which was procured from Pritesh Narayan Borka by the accused.

The Hyderabad Narcotics police have produced him before a Goa court and have brought him to Hyderabad on a Transit warrant in the morning.

This was after Osmania University Police officials and the H-NEW team had received credible information from a gang they caught in Goa during a joint operation that he was the main drug supplier. They had conducted a secretive operation for the past four days and took John D’Souza into custody.

A press meet will be held on Friday at 4 pm by DCP East Zone M Ramesh & DCP HNEW at Basheerbagh where further details about the case will be revealed.

