In a very shocking incident, a woman committed suicide by jumping into a river. The incident took place in Ahmedabad of Gujarat. A married woman, Ayesha jumped into Sabarmati river and committed suicide. Before taking that step, she recorded a video in which she said that she is not dying because of problems. She said that she is glad the she will be meeting Allah. She shared the video with her family members and then jumped into the river. The family members of Ayesha immediately informed the police but she had already drowned. The police officials have retrieved the dead body of Ayesha from the river.

Here is the video, just give a look at it.

और मुझे दुआओ में याद रखना A Girl named Ayesha jumped into Sabarmati River saying that she made a pain by making a video befor suicide, she commits suicide after getting harassed for dowry by her in laws.@TheSamirAbbas @RubikaLiyaquat @TV9Bharatvarsh @ABPNews #dowry pic.twitter.com/SmsQs8rHjw — Krrish Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@EimKrrish) February 27, 2021

In the video, Ayesha said in Hindi - "Hello, Aslam Alekum. My name is Ayesha Arif Khan and now what I am going to do is according to my will and wish. No one is responsible for my death. The life give by Allah was only this long and I found this short life very happy. Dear dad, how long will you fight? Withdraw the case."

She further stated that, “Don’t want to do it anymore. Ayesha is not made for battles. I love Arif so why will we bother him? If he wants freedom, then he should be free. Anyway, my life is ending here. I am happy that I will meet Allah. I will ask him where did I make a mistake? What is the fault with me? My parents are very good, friends are very good, but something was lacking, maybe in me, maybe in my luck. I’m happy. I want to die peacefully. I pray to Allah to not show me the faces of humans ever again.”

She continued to say that, “But I have learnt one thing. If you want to love, it should be two sided. There’s nothing in one-sided love. Some love stories remain incomplete even after Nikah (marriage).”

At the end of the video, she showed the Sabarmati river and said, "Yeh pyari si nadi… Pray karte hai ki yeh mujhe apne aap main sama le. And whatever happens after I’m gone, please don’t create a big scene. I am like the winds, I just want to flow. And just want to keep flowing. Not going to stop for anyone. I am happy today that I got the answers I wanted and whatever truth I wanted to convey to whoever I wanted, I have done that. And that is enough. Thank you. Do remember me in your prayers, who knows if I’ll find Jannat (heaven) or not. Anyway, Alvida (goodbye).”