Girl's Arm Severed Due To Electric Shock In Kadapa

In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday night, two people were seriously injured and a girl’s hand was severed due to electric shock, at Akkayyapalle in YSR Kadapa district. As per police reports, a couple named Farida and Syed Arifulla were married with three daughters. While Syed was in Kuwait for livelihood, Farida stayed with their three daughters in Akkayapalle.

Everyday garbage, other items, and vegetable waste were put in a plastic bucket and brought down with the help of a rope.

The eldest daughter Aisha (13) tied an old current wire to the bucket and lowered it down to throw garbage on Saturday night. As she lowered the bucket, it fell on the 11 KV power lines near the house. Current passed through the steel part of the bucket that she was holding and Aisha was electrocuted to an extent that it cut off her arm. Meanwhile Farida, her mother was also seriously injured in an attempt to rescue the daughter.

Locals immediately rushed to the spot and stopped the power supply. The injured mother and daughter were immediately rushed to RIMS Hospital in Kadapa. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.