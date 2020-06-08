NEW DELHI: Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registered an FIR after one of the girls who had shared the screenshots of chats from Instagram group "Bois Locker Room" alleged that she was receiving threats and offensive messages on social media.

The Instagram group 'Bois Locker Room' was being used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of under-age girls on social media sites.

The girl lodged a complaint with the local police last week after she received "threats, obnoxious and offensive" messages on social media for posting about the "Bois Locker Room". The complaint was then transferred to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said, as reported by a channel.

Police said they are in touch with the complainant.

After the 'Bois Locker Room' whistleblower shared screenshots of the group, it went viral and was called out on social media.

Police said during social media monitoring, it was noticed that the group was being used by the members to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of under-age girls. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code. During investigation, the admin of the Instagram group was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the case.