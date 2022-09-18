The wife of a former Army officer gathered the courage to file a case of rape against her stepfather’s family members, 28 years after the incidents happened to her when she was a child in the state of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports in MSN, the woman who is married with two children was raped since she was a seven-year-old child by male members of her step-father’s family till she was 19 years old.

The woman now 35, said that the Aligarh police initially refused to lodge an FIR and she had to approach the SSP, National Commission for Women, and the grievance redressal portal of the Chief Minister. The Aligarh police finally registered an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

As per the FIR she was raped by her step-uncles and though she told her mother about the first incident, her mother hushed her up and gave her medication. She said that after she turned 19 she tried to stop the rape and left home after she was married in 2011. What was worse was that they tried to rape her even after marriage when she went to visit her home and she managed to resist them again.

Unable to cope with the mental trauma, she told her husband about what happened to her. He supported her and encouraged her to fight back. When he explained to her mother about the victim’s ordeal in the month of April this year, she refused to listen and her husband was beaten up by her family members. She finally managed to file a complaint with the SHO and the case is being investigated.

