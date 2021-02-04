Girl Gangraped, Stoned To Death In Chhattisgarh, Victim's Father Killed Too

In a shocking incident occurred in Chhattisgarh, a minor girl aged 16, was allegedly gang-raped and stoned to death. The victim’s father and four-year-old niece was killed as well.

The incident took place on January 29, near Gadhuproda village under Lemru police station of Korba district in Chhattisgarh. The victim’s brother filed a complaint with the police on Feb 2, Tuesday after the three family members did not return home.

There are a total of six accused men in this case. Among them is Santram Manjhwar who is the prime accused. The police reported that the victim’s father used to work at Manjhwar’s house. On the day of the incident, the family members were travelling with Manjhwar.

On 29 January 2021, the girl, her father and the father’s 4 year-old granddaughter (victim’s niece) were riding with Manjhwar on his bike after he offered to drop the three to their village. While driving, he took a halt near Korai village where his friends joined him.

Manjhwar and his friends took the three at an isolated area near the forest. It was hilltop and surrounded by trees which made the area isolated. There Manjhwar and other accused allegedly took turns raping the minor girl.

Korba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said that the accused persons wanted to get rid of the three. So they smashed their heads with stones and left their bodies in the forest.

The victim’s brother lodged a complaint with the police. When the three didn’t return home he got worried and went to the police station to report about the missing persons. The police started their search operation.

Following the investigation, they were able to catch 6 accused persons including Santram Majhwar (45), ardeshi Ram Panika (35), Abdul Jabbar (29), Anand Ram Panika (25), Uamshankar Yadav (21) and Anil Kumar Sarthi (20).

A case has been filed under IPC sections 302, 376 (2)G (gangrape) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigation and interrogation revealed the details and the police immediately rushed to the forest. At the crime scene, they found the father and the niece had died but the girl was still alive and in critical condition. They took her to the nearest hospital where she died due to the injuries sustained.