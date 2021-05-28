GHMC Worker at Animal Care Centre Molests Colleague's Minor Daughter

Hyderabad: A GHMC worker, Bhaskar Rao, from Hyderabad, has been accused of raping a girl. He is said to have molested the girl as no one was at home at the time. Her mother who learned about this filed a report at the police station. The incident, which occurred at the Animal Care Centre, generated quite a stir in the neighborhood.

Bhaskar Rao, an outsourced worker at the GHMC, had been working as a shelter manager for the past few years. He would take care of a lot of jobs at the Animal Care Centre. Rahema, the victim's mother, worked as a security guard. Bhaskar Rao's attention was drawn towards Rahema's daughter. He assigned additional chores to the girl's mother as part of his evil plan and when she left to attend to her duties, Bhaskar Rao tried to molest the girl.

When Rahema's daughter went to the bathroom, Bhaskar Rao stayed there and tried to rape her. However, the girl who was attacked by Bhaskar Rao came out screaming loudly. The girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police after the incident came to light.

The Yagadgirigutta police have registered a case and will conduct an investigation. Fellow GHMC staff stood by the victim and demanded that action be taken against Bhaskar Rao.