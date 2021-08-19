Ghaziabad Woman Assaulted, Raped By Two Inside Moving Car

Two men gangraped a woman in a moving car in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the accused allegedly raped the woman and left her at the Shastri Park area of ​​Delhi.

Police, who registered a case after the incident, registered an FIR and said the accused were arrested on Thursday. Police said the man sitting in the back seat of the car first assaulted her and then raped her. The suspects also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Police said they found the car in a nearby CCTV footage. Two suspects were arrested with the help of the clues from the footage. The incident, which took place on August 16, came to light late after the victim lodged a complaint with the police.