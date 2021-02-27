Gas Leak Leads To Fire Mishap At Warangal Siddaiah Hotel

Heavy Fire broke out in Siddaiah Hotel at Kasibugga of Warangal district on Saturday. A fire accident occurred in the hotel following a gas leak. As soon as the information received, the police reached the spot and put out the fire with firefighters.

No one was injured in the fire broke-out. Locals are assuming that heavy property damage had occurred. Authorities are investigating the possible causes of the incident.

