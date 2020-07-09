UJJAIN: Finally, Uttar Pradesh police got hold of the most wanted criminal involved in killing eight policement in Kanpur encounter last week, Vikas Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh from Ujjain's Mahakal temple, a leading channel reported. After a nearly week-long chase involving the police across three states, the most wanted criminal was caught around the same time his aides were killed on Wednesday.

Police shot dead an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested six other alleged accomplices and sent two of their own men behind bars yesterday.

But the gangster appeared to have given police the slip in Haryana’s Faridabad, near Delhi.

A team raided a house around midnight Tuesday in Faridabad’s Kheli Pul area, where the gangster had stayed for a while, Haryana police said. They arrested three people there after a brief exchange of fire.

Haryana police said a team raided a house around midnight Tuesday in Faridabad’s Kheli Pul area, where the gangster had stayed for a while. They arrested three people there after a brief exchange of fire.

Also, CCTV footage showed a man who resembled the gangster at a Faridabad hotel. He did not check in when a staff member insisted on an identity card with a clear photograph.

Apart from the Faridabad encounter, police engaged Dubey’s alleged accomplices in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, where an one man was killed, and in Kanpur, where three were arrested.

An inspector and constable were injured in the Hamirpur encounter.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) also detained Dubey’s brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh''s Shahdol district on Wednesday. On Monday, the relative’s son was detained.

Those arrested on Wednesday included two suspended sub inspectors, Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari and Bikru beat in-charge K K Sharma.

Both are accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey, which allowed the alleged gangster to set an ambush for a police team which had gone to arrest him at his Bikru village near Kanpur.

Since the ambush early Friday, three alleged accomplices of the gangster have been killed and 10 arrested, in addition to the two policemen. All 68 personnel at the Chaubeypur police station, where Tiwari was the station officer, were sent to the reserve police lines.

(Inputs from NDTV, India TV and PTI)